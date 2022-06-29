WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has announced that one of the locations for their Mobile Pantry will change in late July.

Starting on Tuesday, July 26, the WFAFB Mobile Pantry for the fourth Tuesday of the month will be moving from Mill St. Housing Center to the Eastside Faith Center, located at 1530 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Until further notice, the Eastside Faith Center will be the permanent location for the fourth Tuesday of each month.

The food bank moved the location in the hope that the new location will increase access to the pantry and make it easier to find.