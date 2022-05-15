WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students across Texoma will soon be on summer break and while many will be traveling or attending camps, some may be worrying about where their next meal will come from.

That’s where Kids Cafe Summer Meal Program comes in.

To remedy that situation, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is once again partnering with local summer childcare facilities to make sure students 18 and under get the nutrition they need during the summer months.

The program kicks off June 1 and runs through August 12 with many taking place at Boys and Girls Clubs across Wichita County for lunches and snacks.

Click here for a list of locations and meal times.