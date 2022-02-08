WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Tuesday announced their decision to postpone their upcoming event, “A Night in NOLA.”

Originally scheduled for February 26 at The Wellington on Kell West, the event has been rescheduled to take place on June 18 at the Park Place Event Center, located at 5400 Seymour Highway.

Simon Welch, Marketing Director for WFAFB, said the decision was made due to the rise in COVID-19 cases currently being experienced in Wichita County.

“We believe it is the responsibility of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to circumvent any possible events that would exacerbate the infection rate in our service area,” Welch said in a press release.

For more information, contact the WFAFB at (940) 766-2322.