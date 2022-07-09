WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is hosting a distribution event for families affected by the pandemic.

The distribution will take place on Saturday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1230 Midwestern Parkway. People are asked to be lined up on the southbound on Armory Road turning right onto 37th Street toward the food bank. Walk-ups are welcome.

The distribution is for those who have been affected by COVID-19 in any way with at least one child in the household. Information is self-declared and does not require any additional information.

Fresh produce, frozen meat and vegetables, and a 30-pound box of dry goods will be offered.

Here’s a route map to see where to line up.