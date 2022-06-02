WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is hosting a distribution event this June for families affected by the pandemic.

The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Texas Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund distribution event will be located at the WFAFB from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

This distribution is specifically for families that have been affected by Covid-19 in any way with at least one child in the household. This will be self-declared information and does not require any supplementary forms or information.

Fresh produce, frozen meat and vegetables and a 30-pound box of dry goods will be distributed.

The address for the food bank is 1230 Midwestern Parkway, and cars should line up southbound on Armory Road, turning right onto 37th Street.