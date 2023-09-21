WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters are continuing a long-standing tradition with the Fill-the-Boot campaign.

Dedicated firefighters from Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 432, will be walking the streets with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists and other passersby to donate to this campaign fundraiser that benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association and aims to raise awareness, accelerate research and provide the funds needed to help families struggling with the disease.

Fill-the-Boot is a multiple-day-long fundraiser that is critical in raising funds for research. This year, firefighters will be walking the roads from Thursday, September 21, 2023, through Saturday, September 23, 2023.

“The city is gracious enough to let us do it on duty as well, which has tripled our donations,” Station Five Lieutenant Jimmy Young said. “And, we like to remind everyone that all funds we’re raising out here go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association. This is not a fundraiser for local or anything like that. It’s all strictly to help what was once known as Jerry’s kids.”

The partnership between MDA and the firefighters has been in effect since 1954 when IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA as its charity of choice. Since then, the partnership has raised more than $690 million with over 334,000 firefighters involved nationwide.

“For almost 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Fill the Boot campaign has raised

critical funds for research and care for people who live with a neuromuscular disease, and we

are honored to be a part of their effort for this important mission,” said Blake Gulley, MDA Fill

the Boot Coordinator of Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters.

Any contribution is greatly appreciated, so keep an eye out for members of the WFFD on local roads with boots in hand.

To learn more about the Muscular Dystrophy Association, visit the website.