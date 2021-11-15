WFISD elementary schools to bring back Thanksgiving lunch for parents and students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFISD is bringing back its annual Family Thanksgiving Lunch for all elementary schools, just in time for Thanksgiving.

All adult meal tickets are four dollars and can be purchased at each elementary school in the front office. Parents are also asked to bring their meal tickets with them on the day of the event to show at the serving line.

Schools that will take part in Tuesday’s lunch are Burgess, Zundy, Haynes, West Foundation, and Booker T. Washington Elementary Schools. On Wednesday it will be Fain, Franklin, Milam, Scotland Park, and Sheppard Elementary Schools.

The festivities will wrap up on Thursday with Crockett, Fowler, Southern Hills, Jefferson, and Cunningham Elementary Schools.

For more information, you can contact WFISD.