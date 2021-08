WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD foundation is holding a bingo night fundraiser at Whiskeyta Friday, August 13.

Beginning at 7 p.m. and going until 9 p.m., there will be bingo and prizes for attendees 18 and older. Appetizers will also be provided.

Tickets are still available here for $30.

All proceeds in this fundraising event for teacher grants and student scholarships will benefit the WFISD foundation.