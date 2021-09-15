WFISD hiring bus drivers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFISD is in need of employees in one important department.

WFISD is looking to hire bus drivers.

The starting salary is a minimum of $16 an hour with a minimum guarantee of four hours per day split between morning and afternoon.

Requirements for the position include 21 years of age or older, have a driver’s license and pass a background, drug and physical test.

The district will also provide Commerical Drivers License training. No nights, weekends or holidays.

