WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have a little one or just want to learn more about WFISD Head Start, then we have the perfect event for you.

Head Start will be hosting a community open house on Friday, September 17, 2021.

The open house will allow you to learn more about the program and also how you can enroll your child.

The event will be a come-and-go from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Farris Early Childhood Center located at 710 Burkburnett Road.