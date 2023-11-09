WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students from three local high schools will gather in support of those who have fought for this country at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

Join Hirschi, Rider and Old High JROTC students at Memorial Stadium as they lead the celebration during the 2023 Veterans Day Ceremony this Friday, November 10, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Hosted by Wichita Falls Independent School District, the Veterans Day Ceremony is key in highlighting the bravery of members of the armed forces.

“Thank you to all of our military families for the sacrifices you have made for our freedom,” officials from WFISD said in a release.

To highlight the dedication of veterans all across the nation, keynote speaker General George T.M. Dietrich III from Sheppard Air Force Base will address the audience, while the Sheppard Elementary choir provides musical entertainment.

All veterans in attendance are encouraged to wear their military uniforms so they can be visibly honored. Seating is available for veterans and their guests.

To RSVP for this annual ceremony at Memorial Stadium at 5401 Southwest Parkway, call (940) 235-1004.