WFISD to hold Provider Fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For families that have a child with a disability, there’s a fair happening for you this Friday.

It’s the Provider Fair and the event will be at the Career Education Center at 500 E. Hatton Road on May 21st.

Texas Roadhouse will be providing lunch and dinner for the first 50 people at each session.

There will be two sessions offered where you can talk with representatives from the Texas Workforce Commission and the Helen Farabee Center, which provides community help.

You can sign up for disability services offered by both organizations.

Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.