WFISD to host Veteran’s Day ceremony

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Veteran’s Day is just a few days away and the community is again invited to honor those who have served at WFISD’s Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. this Thursday, November 11, at Memorial Stadium.

The keynote speaker of this year’s ceremony will be Sheppard Air Force Base Brigadier General Lyle K. Drew with entertainment provided by Sheppard Elementary choir.

There will also be JROTC participation at the ceremony from Hirschi, Rider, and WFHS.

Seating will be available for veterans and their guests and veterans are encouraged to wear military uniforms.

You can call (940) 235-1004 to RSVP and save your spot for this year’s Veteran’s Day ceremony.