WFPD building community relationships over coffee

Are you ready to sit and have coffee with a cop?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Building relationships, one cup at a time. That’s the goal of Coffee with a Cop.

This national campaign was designed to increase understanding between residents and the police.

Residents get the chance to learn about law enforcement and are able to interact with officers on a personal level.

The Wichita Falls Police Department will be having their event, December 2 at Collective Coffee on Taft.

You can stop by between 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. to attend and also get a free WFPD coffee mug while they last.

