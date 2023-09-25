WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fall is here, and that means nicer riding days for those with motorcycles. If you’ve ever wanted to improve and learn a few things from our nationally recognized Wichita Falls Police Department motorcycle officers, this weekend is your chance.

Officers from WFPD will be teaching civilians how to refine their riding skills in the first-ever Citizen’s Riding Academy, completely free of charge.

A total of 25 qualified people will be chosen from the applications sent in.

Applicants must have a motorcycle, a Class M driver’s license, protective riding gear including a helmet and no convictions or pending charges for any Class B misdemeanor offense or higher.

The WFPD Citizen’s Riding Academy will be held this Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Colonial Church.

To apply for this one-day-only event, email your name and phone number to wfpdmotors@gmail.com. Visit WFPD’s Facebook page for more information.