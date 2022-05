WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sunday is the beginning of National Police Week, and Monday morning the Wichita Falls Police Department and city officials will dedicate that day to those who’ve died in the line of duty.

The Annual Tribute to the Fallen shows families and loved ones that no matter how much time passes, the WFPD and the community will never let their sacrifices be forgotten.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the police station on Holliday Street.