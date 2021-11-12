WFSO’s Season Opener to celebrate 50 years of Texas Country Reporter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its 74th season with a “Tribute to Texas” and celebrating those who live in the great state of Texas.

The concert will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Texas Country Reporter.

Bob and Kelli Phillips will be in attendance and host the musical event by guiding you through an evening of history while listening to some well-known Texas tunes.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, at Memorial Auditorium. Those in attendance have the opportunity to attend a Meet and Greet with Bob and Kelli after the concert as well.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased online or by calling (940) 723-6202.