WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Theatre has some great shows planned over the next few weeks that are so captivating you’ll feel like you’re leaving Downtown Wichita Falls and heading “Into The Woods.”

For more information on the Wichita Theatre and the impact performing arts have had on the greater Wichita Falls community, visit their website.

September 29, 2023

Next to the stage will be “The One Story,” an original retelling of Biblical scriptures by Piercing Word Productions with just six cast members.

For one night only, “The One Story” provides an inspiring evening of biblical storytelling to its audiences, according to the show’s artistic director, Caleb Hughes.

“We’ve framed this piece around Jesus’s conversation on the Emmaus Road where he explains how all of Scripture points to himself,” Hughes said. “With Jesus serving as the main narrator, audiences will witness their favorite Bible stories told from the perspective of the resurrected Christ. We hope this piece brings a beautiful and comprehensive clarity to both the Bible and the good news of God’s plan for redemption.”

To purchase tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show, $7 per person or $25 for a group of four, visit Wichita Theatre’s website.

September 30, 2023

Celebrate Wichita Theatre’s 115th anniversary at the Anniversary Celebration Extravaganza!

All are welcome to enjoy a night of classic cinematic magic in the theatre’s original Art Deco Lobby at 7 p.m.

Guests can snack on delectable hors d’oeuvres and endless popcorn while sipping a complimentary beverage as they enjoy a screening of the timeless classic, “Casablanca” on the main stage.

Guests can also win exciting door prizes, including tickets to upcoming shows and a season pass for one lucky winner.

Tickets for this one-night event are available for $25 online.

October 6, 2023, through October 21, 2023

Don’t miss Wichita Theatre’s spectacular retelling of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” coming soon to the main stage.

“Into the Woods” is a 1987 production that follows the stories of several Brothers Grimm storybook characters as they interact with one other and a vengefully desperate witch.

In honor of its 115th anniversary, Wichita Theatre will offer special “classic pricing” until October 1.

During this time, adult tickets are available for purchase online at $21 for adults and $11 for children.

October 28, 2023

In honor of the quickly approaching spooky season, a special screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller, “The Birds,” will be shown at 7 p.m.

Your $20 ticket will include the movie, a generous serving of popcorn, and a refreshing beverage.

To experience Casablanca, Into the Woods, and The Birds, ticket packages are available online for $45 per person. Please note that the packages do not include concessions.