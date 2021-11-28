What’s happening this week in Texoma, Nov. 29 – Dec. 2

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The first week of December is here! Find lots of activities happening throughout Texoma this week.
Monday, November 29, 2021:
- CASA Dinner at Chili’s: Go grab lunch or dinner at Chili’s while supporting a great cause. Find more information about this event here.
- Shoop’s Termite Holiday Toy Drive: Drop off toys at Shoop’s Texas Termite to benefit Patsy’s House until December 20. Find more information about this event here.
- Santa & the Stagecoach Christmas Tree Lighting: The Green Space in Bridgeport is the place to be for photos with Santa, live entertainment and more! Find more information about this event here.
Tuesday, November 30, 2021:
- Blanket and Socks Drive at Walmart: Walmart on Lawrence Road is hosting the start of the Blanket and Socks Drive to benefit the local Meals on Wheels program. Find more information about this event here.
- Iowa Park Town Hall w/ Rep. James Frank: Texas House Representative James Frank will be in Iowa Park for discussions with locals. Find more information about this event here.
- The She Shed Salon Grand Opening: Head to Bowie for the ribbon cutting ceremony of a locally-owned salon. Find more information about this event here.
- Comanche Cares Toy Drive: The Comanche Cares annual Toy Drive starts Tuesday. Bring in a new toy and receive double your donation in Comanche Credit. Find more information about this event here.
Wednesday, December 1, 2021:
- Santa House at the Kell House: Head to the Kell House Museum for the first day of the annual Santa House event! Find more information about this event here.
- Archer County Town Hall w/ Rep. James Frank: Texas House Representative James Frank will be in Archer City to discuss topics important to Archer County. Find more information about this event here.
- North Texas State Hospital Job Fair: If you’re an RN/LVN looking to change things up, check out this job fair happening in Vernon! Find more information about this event here.
Thursday, December 2, 2021:
- Winter Wonderettes at Backdoor Theatre: What happens when Santa turns up missing? You can find out by attending Winter Wonderettes. Find more information about this event here.
- Santa at the mall: Santa’s in town, and he’s at Sikes Senter Mall. Head on over with your wishlist for fun and photos. Find more information about this event here.
- Door Hanger Painting at Deli Planet: Head over to Deli Planet for a bite to eat and a choice between Rudolph or a Christmas Light for a DIY door hanger. Find more information about this event here.
- Archer City Christmas Festival: Head to the main town square for a tree lighting, live Christmas Music, Santa and more. Find more information about this event here.
- Home for the Holidays Extravaganza: Duncan Little Theatre’s holiday show opens Thursday! Find more information about this event here.
- Lights on Halsell Christmas Parade: Halsell Street in Bridgeport is home to this Christmas Parade. Find more information about this event here.