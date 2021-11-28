What’s happening this week in Texoma, Nov. 29 – Dec. 2

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The first week of December is here! Find lots of activities happening throughout Texoma this week.

Monday, November 29, 2021:

CASA Dinner at Chili’s: Go grab lunch or dinner at Chili’s while supporting a great cause. Find more information about this event here.

Shoop’s Termite Holiday Toy Drive: Drop off toys at Shoop’s Texas Termite to benefit Patsy’s House until December 20. Find more information about this event here.

Santa & the Stagecoach Christmas Tree Lighting: The Green Space in Bridgeport is the place to be for photos with Santa, live entertainment and more! Find more information about this event here.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021:

Blanket and Socks Drive at Walmart: Walmart on Lawrence Road is hosting the start of the Blanket and Socks Drive to benefit the local Meals on Wheels program. Find more information about this event here.

Iowa Park Town Hall w/ Rep. James Frank: Texas House Representative James Frank will be in Iowa Park for discussions with locals. Find more information about this event here.

The She Shed Salon Grand Opening: Head to Bowie for the ribbon cutting ceremony of a locally-owned salon. Find more information about this event here.

Comanche Cares Toy Drive: The Comanche Cares annual Toy Drive starts Tuesday. Bring in a new toy and receive double your donation in Comanche Credit. Find more information about this event here.

Wednesday, December 1, 2021:

Santa House at the Kell House: Head to the Kell House Museum for the first day of the annual Santa House event! Find more information about this event here.

Archer County Town Hall w/ Rep. James Frank: Texas House Representative James Frank will be in Archer City to discuss topics important to Archer County. Find more information about this event here.

North Texas State Hospital Job Fair: If you’re an RN/LVN looking to change things up, check out this job fair happening in Vernon! Find more information about this event here.

Thursday, December 2, 2021: