What’s happening this week in Texoma, November 22–25

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanksgiving is this week, but there are plenty of other events happening around Texoma to keep you busy, too!

Monday, November 22, 2021

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights: The annual Fantasy of Lights display begins Monday! Don’t miss the ceremony and opening-night concert. More information can be found here.

El Tapatio #2 Grand Opening: The opening night of El Tapatio #2 Mexican Restaurant on Central Freeway promises food and drink specials for guests all day. More information can be found here.

Cake and pie auction: The Seymour Lions Club’s annual auction to raise money for the Baylor County Child Welfare Board takes place at the Portwood Pavilion. More information can be found here.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Open Mic Night at Gypsy Kit: Taco Tuesday and Open Mic night combine for a fun-filled night and full stomachs. More information can be found here.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Waylon Holley Band at Guitar Bar: Guitar Bar in Lawton is hosting this local band and offering drink special for the event. More information can be found here.

Chance Anderson Acoustic at Wallstreet: Wallstreet Pub in Duncan presents Chance Anderson in a solo acoustic show. More information can be found here.

Pub Karaoke with Rob: The Iron Horse Pub invites the community out to sing at their karaoke night. More information can be found here.

Thursday, November 25, 2021