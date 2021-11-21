What’s happening this week in Texoma, November 22–25

Events

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanksgiving is this week, but there are plenty of other events happening around Texoma to keep you busy, too!

Monday, November 22, 2021

  • MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights: The annual Fantasy of Lights display begins Monday! Don’t miss the ceremony and opening-night concert. More information can be found here.
  • El Tapatio #2 Grand Opening: The opening night of El Tapatio #2 Mexican Restaurant on Central Freeway promises food and drink specials for guests all day. More information can be found here.
  • Cake and pie auction: The Seymour Lions Club’s annual auction to raise money for the Baylor County Child Welfare Board takes place at the Portwood Pavilion. More information can be found here.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021

  • Polar Bear Express Opening Night: The trolley that takes you on a scenic tour of Christmas lights starts its season Thursday night. More information can be found here.
  • Christmas Lighting Downtown: Head to the Wilbarger County Courthouse in Vernon for treats, a scavenger hunt and the lighting of the annual Christmas display. More information can be found here.

