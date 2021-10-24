What’s happening this week in Texoma, October 25-28

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Halloween is less than a week away! Here’s a list of events happening this week throughout Texoma to keep you busy until then:
Monday, October 25, 2021:
- Friends of the Lawton Public Library: All are welcome to attend the library’s quarterly meeting. More information can be found here.
Tuesday, October 26, 2021:
- 3D and Threads Art Exhibition at Wichita Falls Art Association: Don’t miss this exhibition before it ends Saturday, October 30. More information can be found here.
- Join the Red River Rucking Crew for their Workout of the Day at Lucy Park: Everyone is invited to attend this week’s workout. More information can be found here.
- Join the Texoma Women’s Business Council for their monthly meeting: don’t miss this opportunity to network or be inspired! More information can be found here.
Wednesday, October 27, 2021:
- Car Seat Check Day with Child Care Partners: CCP will be hosting a car seat safety check day with an officer who will ensure seats are properly installed for an informative, non-judgmental event. More information can be found here.
- Trunk N Treat at Lakeview Church in Iowa Park: The Trunk N Treat offers food, games, candy and drawings to win over $500 worth of gift cards. More information can be found here.
Thursday, October 28, 2021:
- Halloween Storytime at the Wichita Falls Public Library: Costumes are welcome at this free children’s event that will feature stories, songs, dancing and more! More information can be found here.
- Trunk or Treat hosted by Brookdale Sikes Lake: The Assisted Living Center promises lots of games, candy and fun for the whole family! More information can be found here.
- Mommy & Me Cookie Cutter Art hosted by Crashworks: Parents are invited to attend this cookie craft session at the Duck Coffee Company. More information can be found here.
- Trunk or Treat at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church: don’t miss food, treats and children’s costume contests from 6:30-8 p.m. at the church!
- Business After Hours at the Hamilton Building: There will be food, drinks, door prizes and costumes at this month’s networking event. More information can be found here.
- Craft or Treat at River Bend Nature Center: All ages are welcome at the nature center’s weekly craft session, this time focusing on Halloween crafts and candy. More information can be found here.