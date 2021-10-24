What’s happening this week in Texoma, October 25-28

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Halloween is less than a week away! Here’s a list of events happening this week throughout Texoma to keep you busy until then:

Monday, October 25, 2021:

Friends of the Lawton Public Library: All are welcome to attend the library’s quarterly meeting. More information can be found here.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021:

3D and Threads Art Exhibition at Wichita Falls Art Association: Don’t miss this exhibition before it ends Saturday, October 30. More information can be found here.

Join the Red River Rucking Crew for their Workout of the Day at Lucy Park: Everyone is invited to attend this week’s workout. More information can be found here.

Join the Texoma Women’s Business Council for their monthly meeting: don’t miss this opportunity to network or be inspired! More information can be found here.

Wednesday, October 27, 2021:

Car Seat Check Day with Child Care Partners: CCP will be hosting a car seat safety check day with an officer who will ensure seats are properly installed for an informative, non-judgmental event. More information can be found here.

Trunk N Treat at Lakeview Church in Iowa Park: The Trunk N Treat offers food, games, candy and drawings to win over $500 worth of gift cards. More information can be found here.

Thursday, October 28, 2021: