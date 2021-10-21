What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls and Texoma, October 22-24

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a list of events this weekend that are sure to get you in the fall spirit.
October 22, 2021:
- The Kell House Movie Screening: Watch the feature film, ‘The Kell House’, in the Kell House on site. Tickets are $10 and the showing starts at 8 p.m. More information can be found here.
- Wichita Falls Warriors Hockey Game: Wichita Falls Warriors vs Shreveport Mudbugs will play at 7 p.m. this Friday night. More information can be found here.
October 23, 2021:
- Halloween in the Park: This free event is for all ages. There will be a free costume contest and pumpkin decorting contest. More inofrmation can be found here.
- Drunk Shakespeare: This fundraising performance is an hour long version of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”, but with a twist. More information can be found here.
- Hip Hop Beer Yoga: Head to Downtown Wichita Falls this weekend for a beer, some yoga, and an opportunity to raise money for a great cause. More information can be found here.
- Signature Series featuring Dallas Black Dance Theatre: A performance of collective works that shows versatility, athleticism and the sheer power of dance. More information can be found here.
- Fort Belknap Days: Watch history come alive and enjoy 19th-century demonstrations at Fort Belknap. More informationc an be found here.
- Wichita Falls Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair: Join Wichita Falls Veterans and various organizations as they make presentations. More information can be found here.
- Neighborhood Revitalization Engagement Meeting: The City of Wichita Falls will be hosting its second meeting with three breakout sessions. More information can be found here.
- Wichita Falls Warriors Hockey Game: Wichita Falls Warriors vs Shreveport Mudbugs will play at 7 p.m. this Saturday night. More information can be found here.
- The Kell House Movie Screening: Watch the feature film, ‘The Kell House’, in the Kell House on site. Tickets are $10 and the showing starts at 8 p.m. More information can be found here.
- Heart of Downtown Model Train Exhibit: Opening day is this Saturday! The Museum of North Texas History says the display will run until February 2022. More information can be found here
- The Morath Orchard Corn Maze: 6.5 acres of fun and open to all ages in Charlie, Texas. Pumpkins and local produce will also be for sale. More information can be found here.
October 24, 2021:
- The Morath Orchard Corn Maze: 6.5 acres of fun and open to all ages in Charlie, Texas. Pumpkins and local produce will also be for sale. More information can be found here.
- Edgemere Church of Christ Trunk or Treat: Open to the public to join for a night of candy, hotdogs, and fun. More information can be found here.
- Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: First Presbyterian Church and First Christian Church are coming together to host a drive-thru trunk or treat. More information can be found here.