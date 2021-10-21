What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls and Texoma, October 22-24

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a list of events this weekend that are sure to get you in the fall spirit.

October 22, 2021:

The Kell House Movie Screening: Watch the feature film, ‘The Kell House’, in the Kell House on site. Tickets are $10 and the showing starts at 8 p.m. More information can be found here.

Wichita Falls Warriors Hockey Game: Wichita Falls Warriors vs Shreveport Mudbugs will play at 7 p.m. this Friday night. More information can be found here.

October 23, 2021:

October 24, 2021: