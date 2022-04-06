ARLINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time in seven years, Garth Brooks returns to the the great state of Texas and will be headlining at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas!

The Rain or Shine Concert, presented by Amazon Music will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

This will be the first time ever that Brooks will headline at the AT&T Stadium!

Tickets will be available to purchase at 10 a.m. Friday April 15 with an eight ticket limit. Three ways you can purchase tickets are through Ticketmaster online, The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784, and through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device.

Fans can go to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click on “On Sale Tips and Hints” to create an account or refresh an existing account for a quicker ticket purchasing experience.