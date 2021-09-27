Wichita Adult Literacy Council to host annual spelling bee at The Forum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local nonprofit is buzzing with excitement as teams prepare to spell their way to the T-O-P.

The annual Wichita Adult Literacy Council Spelling Bee and Dinner is Saturday, October 2, at The Forum and you can still get tickets. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Your choice of grilled chicken or chicken fried steak from Redneck Culinary Academy and the spelling bee begins at 7 p.m.

To order your tickets early, call the WALC office, Monday through Thursday at 940-766-1954.

Tickets are $30 or $35 at the door.