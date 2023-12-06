WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Several children in Wichita Falls will be having a very merry Christmas, thanks to the staff and students at Wichita Christian school.

Wichita Christian principal Courtney Cummings says students were able to raise more than three thousand dollars. that went towards the purchase of 375 toys. The toys were given to the Wichita falls Fire Department to deliver them to children. Cummings said without ‘Operation Christmas’ many kids would go without. Second graders Rebecca and Harriet said although it feels good to give back there’s an even bigger reason to celebrate Christmas.

“We get to share the love of Jesus with everyone we meet and we get to spend time with our family and friends and just have a fun time and celebrate Jesus,” Rebecca and Harriet said. “We do this as a way to bless our community, we feel very fortunate to be able to be a part of a community like Wichita Falls, where everybody supports each other and it really has a home feeling everywhere you go and this is just a small way that our students are able to bless others through the blessings that we’ve been given.”

Cummings said this program has been helping less fortunate kids for more than 20 years.