Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office to host human trafficking course

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office will be offering the Human Trafficking TCOLE Course for law enforcement.

The course will be offered on June 1 and 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new Wichita County Law Enforcement Center at 2815 Central E. Freeway, or Highway 287.

Peace officers and other law enforcement officers can select one day to attend to receive credit for eight hours of the TCOLE approved human trafficking course.

Southern Grit Advocacy will be co-hosting the training and will provide lunch on both days.

Law enforcement can register to attend either day by calling the Wichita County Texas Sheriff’s Training Division at 940-766-8100.