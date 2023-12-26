WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Junior Livestock Board is looking for sponsors ahead of the show this upcoming January.

The local livestock show is an annual tradition between the Wichita County 4-H and the local Agricultural Future Farmers of America (FFA) group. This year’s Junior Livestock Show will be held from Tuesday, January 9, through Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center.

The board that puts on the event says the livestock projects that last the entire year for some animals teach students responsibility, time management skills, recordkeeping and empathy for others.

“The most exciting portion is what the kids get out of it,” student Kenneth McAlister said. “They work all year for one day – some kids don’t go to any of our other majors – so just this one day is a big deal to them, and they can get a lot back from it.”

The WCJLS Board is looking for sponsors to help provide rewards for the hard work their members put in.

You can sponsor buckles and banners, as well as be a buyer or add-on donor for the participating kids.

The Award Buckles for Grand, Reserve and Showmanship winners cost $100 to sponsor. Banner sponsors start at $100 and go up. If you would like to become a sponsor or simply donate any amount, you can do that by reaching out to Matthew McAllister at wichitacountyjls@yahoo.com or (940) 631-8630.

You can find a schedule of the Livestock Show here. The Premium Sale of the livestock starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 13.