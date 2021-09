WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Mounted Patrol is prepping for its annual rodeo and tractor pull event.

Residents can head out to the arena on FM 369 and watch all the rodeo events starting Friday, October 1, and going through October 2.

The events start at 6:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday and end at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $8 in advance at Cavenders and $10 at the door. Children under six are free and

first responders and military get in at half price.