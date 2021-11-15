Wichita County Sheriff’s Office to hold job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff`s Office is hosting a Job Fair as they search to add new members to their team.

The Job Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, at the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center located at 2815 Central Fairway East.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age to apply and staff will be onsite to help you fill out the application.

If you are looking for a rewarding career and a chance to make a difference in the community, head on out this Wednesday and fill out an application!