Wichita County Sheriff’s Office to host Citizen’s Academy in September

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ever wonder the inner workings at the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office? Here’s a chance to learn!

The next Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy starts on Sept. 2. People learn the workings of the sheriff’s office and have some fun along the way! The 14 week course is held every Thursday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and free of charge.

The course covers a range of topics including:

History of sheriff’s office

Budget

Planning and research

Courthouse security

Criminal Investigation

Patrol Division

And much more

Graduates can join the WCSO Citizens Academy Alumni Association to continue their involvement through volunteer activities.

People can pick up an application at the sheriff’s office or visit their website.