Wichita County Sheriff’s Office to host Citizen’s Academy in September

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ever wonder the inner workings at the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office? Here’s a chance to learn!
The next Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy starts on Sept. 2. People learn the workings of the sheriff’s office and have some fun along the way! The 14 week course is held every Thursday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and free of charge.
The course covers a range of topics including:
- History of sheriff’s office
- Budget
- Planning and research
- Courthouse security
- Criminal Investigation
- Patrol Division
- And much more
Graduates can join the WCSO Citizens Academy Alumni Association to continue their involvement through volunteer activities.
People can pick up an application at the sheriff’s office or visit their website.