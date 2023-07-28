WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls has had a brutal summer filled with heat but hopes to cool down the town with the City’s annual Watermelon Festival.

The Wichita Falls Farmers Market on 8th and Ohio is having its 12th annual Watermelon Festival on Saturday, July 29.

Marketing director for Downtown Wichita Falls Development Jeanette Charos said this event is family-friendly with activities for all ages to do.

The event will start at 9 a.m. with free watermelon slices, which you can get at the watermelon bar. There will be a fruit carver creating some awesome sculptures, as well as watermelon seed-spitting contests and watermelon eating contests and much more.

“The farmers market at 8th and Ohio is really about community, so it’s a great time to be able to hang out with your friends or your family and listen to some live music, do a little shopping and get something to eat and just enjoy time together downtown,” Jeanette Charos said.

