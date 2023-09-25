WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Empty Bowls event is back on Wednesday, October 11, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. to help display local artist’s and restaurant’s talents while defeating hunger.

Empty Bowls involves local artists, restaurants and community volunteers working together to fill empty bowls in their communities.

Guests are invited to a meal of soups, bread and desserts from an array of local restaurants.

Chief Executive Officer David O’Neal said the event addresses the food insecurity in Texoma.

“We put it together to not only raise funds to raise awareness of hunger in our communities – we serve 12 counties here in North Texas,” O’Neal said. “Food insecurity is a significant issue, and it’s an increasing issue of hunger within our communities. Actually, one in five neighbors here in North Texas are food insecure.”

To buy tickets or learn more, check out their website here.