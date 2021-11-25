Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre brings The Nutcracker to Memorial Auditorium

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first weekend in December, Memorial Auditorium will be transformed into a true Winter Wonderland.

The Sugar Plums will be dancing for the latest production of The Nutcracker. The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre will put on this spectacular holiday tradition at Memorial Auditorium.

The curtain goes up Friday, December 3, at 7 p.m., and again on Saturday, December 4, at 1 and 7 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $15 to $35.

For a special treat this year, the Rat King will be performed by Chamber of Commerce CEO Henry Florsheim.