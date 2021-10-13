Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre returns to stage for Signature Series

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre is announcing a full return to the stage for the 2021-2022 season.

The season kicks off with the Dallas Black Dance Theatre for the 6th Annual Signature Series. The WFBT is excited to again feature this powerful company in the Wichita Falls community.

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre, led by Artistic Director Melissa Young, will dance 4 pieces

in this year`s Signature performance.

DBDT is a world-renowned dance company, and the oldest dance company in Dallas. They have danced all over the world and performed many pieces by world-renowned and very accomplished choreographers.

The performances will be October 22 at 7 p.m. and October 23 at 3 p.m. at the MSU Fain Fine Arts Performing Theatre.

Tickets are $25 each, and the seating is general admission.

For ticket info, go here, or call (940) 716-5500.