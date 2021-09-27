Wichita Falls Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness happening this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You can help those with Down syndrome later this week by attending the 3rd Annual Buddy Walk on October 2.

This fun-filled event brings the community together as well as integrating them with those who have Down syndrome.

The one-mile walk will take place at Wichita Falls Farmers Market starting at 10:30 a.m. and will have awards to follow.

You can register for the walk online or onsite at 9:30 a.m. at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market.

All proceeds will be donated to The Arc of Wichita County