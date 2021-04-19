Wichita Falls Chamber to host in-person BOSS event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hear from four panelists consisting of local business owners and operators who faced the obstacles of the COVID Pandemic and creatively continued moving forward along with the plans they have put in place to avoid catastrophe in the future.

BOSS is hosted by The Wichita Falls Chamber and will take place on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the MPEC. This is an in-person event and face masks will be required.

The topic that will be tackled by the four panelists is, “Overcoming Adversity – in person”.

The panel for this quarter`s BOSS will be Jessica Wood from Backdoor Theater, Thaddeus Turner owner of Chicago Pizza Kitchen, Tara Poche co-owner of Crush NTX Fitness, and Cody Magana from White Realty Management Co.

Each panelist faced a different aspect of adversity in the past year and all came up with creative solutions.

The event fees are $10 per member, $50 per basic members, and $60 per non-member.

To register, call or email Sarah Walton Event Coordinator at sarah@wichitafallschamber.com or (940) 723-2741.

BOSS is a two‐hour quarterly professional development program with four panelists. The Chamber staff meets to discuss topics. Topics in the past have included: How to Build a Great Team, How to Deal with Difficult People, How to give Amazing Customer Service, and How to Understand and Utilize Emotional Intelligence. The Chamber has an average of 200 attendees per discussion.