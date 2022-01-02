Wichita Falls Collectors Convention coming to Sikes Senter Mall

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Comic books, sports cards and other collectible items will make their way to the Wichita Falls Collectors Convention later in January.

The Event Center at Sikes Senter Mall will play host to tons of vendors, collectibles and voice actors from some of your favorite anime shows and movies.

The event will be Saturday, January 29, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sunday, January 30, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Walk-up tickets will be available by the day, or you can buy weekend passes for only $10.

