Wichita Falls Community Blood Drive promises Cowboys tickets for one lucky donor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Blood Institute is holding a blood drive Sunday, August 22 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in which one lucky donor will win tickets to see the Dallas Cowboys play.

The Wichita Falls Community Blood Drive will be held at the TBI Donor Room on 3709 Gregory Street.

All donors will receive a voucher for a free Nothing Bundt Cake bundlet as well as a shirt, as seen on the flyer.

For a limited time, all donors will receive Hemoglobin A1C blood sugar testing, which can help monitor diabetes risk.

One donor in Sunday’s drive will win 2 tickets to the August 29 preseason game where the Dallas Cowboys will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

To schedule an appointment, contact Jennifer Risinger at (580) 483-9218.