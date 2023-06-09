WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Diversity Coalition is holding their first Pride event this weekend.

Pride in the Park is Sunday, June 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bridwell Park. It’s a free event for the public to attend.

Carney Porter: Joining us now is Melissa Williams. She’s here to tell us all about this weekend’s Pride in the Park event. Thank you so much for joining us this morning.

Melissa Williams: Thank you for having me, Carney. We’re super excited. The Wichita Falls Diversity Coalition is going to be hosting a Pride in the Park event this Sunday. It’s at Bridwell Park, which is like Harrison, Giddings and Third; it’s in that area. You can Google it.

It starts at 3:00 and goes until 7:00, and events go all day long. We’re going to have food, we’re going to have merch vendors, we will have informational booths from local organizations, and nonprofits will be there for resources for people who want to attend the event.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. Now, is this the first one you’ve had or is this something you’ve kind of been doing over time for the last few years?

Melissa Williams: It’s- they did one a few years ago, but this is the first big one as the Wichita Falls Diversity Coalition, which is a new organization that’s in formation right now. And so we’re excited to be able to present this here to Wichita Falls for Pride Month.

Carney Porter: Yes, and I know you’re going to be giving a good time. You have a lot of good things going on, you know, besides a fun-filled day. What do you hope people, you know, get out of this event and take home with them?

Melissa Williams: We want the, specifically the members of our local LGBTQIA-plus community, to know that we’re here to celebrate them and to show them that they are loved here in Wichita Falls. And we want them to have opportunities to be able to join together and celebrate Pride together. And we’re really, really excited to have that opportunity.

Carney Porter: Perfect. Like you said, it’s happening Sunday from 3 to 7 at Bridwell Park, and we’ll have all that information over on our website if you’d like to attend. Thank you so much for joining us this morning. Don’t go anywhere.