Wichita Falls Does Drove to hold chicken spaghetti luncheon fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Does Drove #154 is hosting their bi-annual luncheon charity fundraiser at the Elks Lodge on Seymour Highway.

The luncheon will be held Tuesday, October 5, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The all-you-can-eat luncheon costs $10.

To-go and delivery orders will be available by calling your order in to (940) 691-4820. Call-in starts at 10 a.m.

Orders for delivery will require a minimum of five orders to the same location.

All funds raised go into the Does’ general fund, most of which gets distributed in December. A few of the charities that receive donations are Dogs For Better Lives, Times Charities, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and many more.