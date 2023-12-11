WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmers Market is spreading joy and warmth this holiday season by offering a series of free activities for the community aimed at creating a festive atmosphere for all ages.

On every Saturday in December, until December 30, the Farmers Market Association at 807 Austin Street is welcoming visitors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and later from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., promising a full day of seasonal delights.

In the morning session, children will have the opportunity to pen their heart’s desires with handwritten letters to Santa Claus. The market has set up a special Santa mailbox where these wishes can be delivered.

Adding to the magic, families can capture cherished moments with Santa Claus himself from 10 a.m. to noon. Free photos will be offered, and even the elusive Grinch will make an appearance during this time.

This evening session invites the community to experience the enchantment of the season.

Patrons can swing by the WFFMA information booth, where they can collect reindeer food to sprinkle in their yards, adding an extra touch of magic for Santa’s reindeer on Christmas Eve.

So, mark your calendars and join in the seasonal revelry at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market, where festive fun awaits every Saturday until December’s end.

For more information, visit WFFMA’s website or contact them at 940-322-4525.