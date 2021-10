WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas is celebrating National Museum Day with an art exhibit.

Abstract-expressionist-inspired painting by fifth grade artists from Fain Elementary will be on display from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 2.

The event will have popcorn, cider and music from local artist Greg Neth.

Guests will be able to explore the museum with a scavenger hunt designed by MSU student Rachel Shipley.