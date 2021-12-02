Wichita Falls Parks & Rec hosting ‘Christmas In The Park’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation Department is inviting the entire community to attend its annual Christmas In The Park event this Saturday, December 4.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 4, from 12:50 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Scotland Park Elementary School Gym, located at 1415 North 5th Street.

Activities will include train rides, clowns, balloon art, take-home crafts, carnival games, Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble, and of course Saint Nicholas himself.

Santa Claus will arrive at Scotland Park at 12:50 p.m. on the Parks & Recreation Train.

Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble will have 10,000 candy canes, including 12 prize candy canes, scattered all over the Scotland Park softball field. Participation in this event is limited to those aged 2 to 8 years old.

Other activities will be held indoors at the Scotland Park Gym.

All activities are free for the family to enjoy.

If you have any questions, contact the Parks & Recreation office at (940) 761-7490.