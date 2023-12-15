WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the help of the Wichita Falls Police Officer’s Association, Santa Claus is in town early to visit the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas and Deliver gifts.

Wichita Falls police and Santa’s elves delivered presents during the annual gifting event.

“Kids Cops and Christmas” has provided kids at the shelter for over 30 years.

WFPOA president Steve Ginger said it means a lot for the association to be able to do this each year.

Ginger said the association would not be able to provide the event if it wasn’t for donations from businesses and their raffle fundraisers.

