Wichita Falls Public Library announces new ‘Texas Room’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls Monday announced the newest reference room in the Wichita Falls Public Library.

The “Texas Room” is dedicated specifically to materials about Texas and Southwestern history.

To celebrate, the library is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, June 15 at 4:30 p.m. with Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana and members of the Library Advisory Board.

While the library was closed to the public during the pandemic, library taff was able to focus on renovating the Texas Room.

“Although we weren’t happy we had to close to the public for seven weeks, we were really excited to have the time to get the room organized and painted,” Jana Hausburg, Library Administrator said. “We knew that it could really be something special if we used a little elbow grease. We are excited for the public to see the transformation!”

According to Andrew Jelen, Assistant Administrator in charge of collections, the Texas Room collection began with a donation from Ruth Margaret Poling.

Poling donated her father’s substantial collection of rare and valuable books on Texas and the Southwestern U.S. in 1965.

Additional materials from other donors and materials purchased by the library periodically have grown the initial gift.

The collection had its own room at the Kemp Library from 1965-1998 and was part of the Prothro Genealogical Research Center in the present building from 1998 to 2006.

Currently, the Texas Room holds over 3,000 volumes of nonfiction, nearly 500 biographies and

autobiographies, and about 150 novels.

The items cannot be checked out but can be accessed by researchers and scholars for in-library use.

The new reference room has tables and chairs for study and a library catalog computer station.

The room also features a unique special touch; a quilt consisting of one-of-a-kind blocks colored by library patrons.