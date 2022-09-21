WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In light of the recent fentanyl deaths, Wichita Falls Sober Living is holding their third NARCAN training and distribution event Thursday.

The event will be held Thursday, September 22, at 4 p.m. at the Wichita Community Services Center at 923 7th St.

NARCAN is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency.

The free training will teach community members how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and how to administer NARCAN. Those who attend will also be given free NARCAN in case of emergencies.

All you have to do to sign up is text your name to (940) 636-4357. If you don’t receive a message back, the event is full, and you will be notified of the next one.