WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first weekend in April, you and the kiddos can join the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

If you arrive early and bring your camera, you can get a picture with the Easter bunny.

There will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy, including carnival games, an Easter craft, obstacle courses and a bounce house.

The Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 2, at the Wichita Falls Sports Complex on Sheppard Access Road.

Activities will start at 1 p.m., and the Easter Egg Hunt begins at 2 p.m. 10,000 eggs containing candy, toys and 24 prize Easter eggs will be distributed.

There will be two designated areas: one for children ages 4 and under, and the other for children ages 5 through 8.

Make sure your child brings an Easter basket or bag for the hunt, and parents are asked not to assist children in hunting eggs.