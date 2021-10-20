Wichita Falls Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair at Sikes Lake Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Veterans Land Board is hosting the Wichita Falls Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair at the Sikes Lake Center on the campus of Midwestern State University.

The event will take place Saturday, October 23, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

The following organizations will make presentations at the event:

Texas Veterans Land Board

VFW Post 8878

Wichita Falls Veterans Service Office

Catholic Charities

Texas Veterans Network

Sheppard Air Force Base

Vietnam Veterans Chapter

American Legion

VITA

MSU

This event will be following current Wichita County ordinances and directives regarding COVID-19. Please bring a mask to this event.