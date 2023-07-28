There will be a free event Friday, August 4.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program will be participating in National Breastfeeding Month with a free event for the community.

The event aimed at helping breastfeeding parents will take place on Friday, August 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The World Health Organization endorses breastfeeding as the ideal first food for babies and recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and continued breastfeeding for two years or beyond.

The Wichita County Public Health District WIC staff are trained to provide breastfeeding assistance and help families meet their breastfeeding goals.

The free event is open to all expecting and breastfeeding parents in the community and will take place at the Wichita Falls Public Library Room 205, located at 600 11th Street.

This celebration will feature several community partners, breastfeeding games, kid-friendly activities, food, drinks and door prizes.