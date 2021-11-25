Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra to hold Christmas concert at MSU

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you love Christmas music, the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra has an event you’ll want to mark on your calendar.

They will be performing a Christmas concert free to the public on Friday, December 17.

The orchestras are under the direction of Dr. Matthew Luttrell and are comprised of 60 students from 20 area schools.

This showcase concert will feature holiday-themed festive orchestra music.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. in the Akin Auditorium at Midwestern State University.